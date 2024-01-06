Russian troops may intensify efforts towards Kupyansk in the coming weeks - ISW

Russian troops may intensify their efforts to capture Kupyansk in the coming weeks. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

"Russian forces may intensify their efforts to capture Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, in the coming weeks and have a force grouping in the area that appears less degraded than the Russian groups responsible for offensive efforts in other parts of eastern Ukraine," the report said.

The ISW notes that Russian troops have favorable conditions to intensify operations in the Kupyansk direction in order to capture territories that are more significant than other areas that Russian troops are currently trying to seize.

"Ukrainian officials have stated that Russian forces aim to capture Kupiansk and Borova (35 km west of Svatove) during the winter of 2024. A Russian takeover of these towns would likely force Ukrainian forces to abandon the eastern bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast and set the stage for future Russian offensives on the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line," the report said.

In addition, the report indicates that Russian troops have not accumulated enough forces in the Belgorod region to support the launch of large-scale offensive operations in other parts of the northern or northeastern parts of Kharkiv region.

Recall

Recently, The Telegraph reported, citing its own sources, that Ukraine is probably preparing to resume a Russian offensive near Kharkiv. "The possible start date is January 15," the article said.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, stated that there is no accumulation of enemy troops near Kharkiv region, which indicates that the enemy is not currently preparing for a second offensive in this area. However, the situation can change at any time.

Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesperson denies The Telegraph's information about a new Russian offensive in Kharkiv region