russian troops hit a bus: eight times in one day they attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region
Kyiv • UNN
russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region eight times using kamikaze drones and heavy artillery.
Today, on January 22, russian occupation forces fired eight times at Dnipropetrovs'k region. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .
Details
Today, there were 6 kamikaze drone attacks and 2 attacks with heavy artillery. On the district center, Marhanets and the community
According to him, people remained unharmed. At the same time, the occupants damaged a private house, a couple of outbuildings and a bus.
Recall
The sappers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine safely neutralized and destroyed a warhead from an X-59 guided missilefound at a cemetery in Dniprovsky district.
