In Dnipropetrovs'k region, the wreckage of "Shahed" fell on the territory of the enterprise
Kyiv • UNN
Three drones were shot down by air defense forces in Dniprovske on January 22, causing debris and a fire at a local business. Despite the damage to the building, no one was injured.
Three drones destroyed air defense forces in Dniprovsky district on the night of January 22. The wreckage fell on the territory of the enterprise. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by the emergency services. The building was damaged. No one was injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
Russian troops also attacked Nikopol district. In the evening, they shelled the district center with artillery. No one was killed or wounded.
Attacks on Nikopol region do not stop. In the evening, the occupants opened fire from artillery on the district center again. There were no casualties there either. The situation is quiet in other parts of the region
