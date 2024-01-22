ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, the wreckage of "Shahed" fell on the territory of the enterprise

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, the wreckage of "Shahed" fell on the territory of the enterprise

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30607 views

Three drones were shot down by air defense forces in Dniprovske on January 22, causing debris and a fire at a local business. Despite the damage to the building, no one was injured.

Three drones destroyed air defense forces in Dniprovsky district on the night of January 22. The wreckage fell on the territory of the enterprise. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by the emergency services. The building was damaged. No one was injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

Russian troops also attacked Nikopol district. In the evening, they shelled the district center with artillery. No one was killed or wounded.

Attacks on Nikopol region do not stop. In the evening, the occupants opened fire from artillery on the district center again. There were no casualties there either. The situation is quiet in other parts of the region

Lysak informed.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

