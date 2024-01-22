In Dnipropetrovs'k region, the wreckage of "Shahed" fell on the territory of the enterprise

Three drones destroyed air defense forces in Dniprovsky district on the night of January 22. The wreckage fell on the territory of the enterprise. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by the emergency services. The building was damaged. No one was injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

Russian troops also attacked Nikopol district. In the evening, they shelled the district center with artillery. No one was killed or wounded.

Attacks on Nikopol region do not stop. In the evening, the occupants opened fire from artillery on the district center again. There were no casualties there either. The situation is quiet in other parts of the region Lysak informed.

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down a Russian missile in the sky over Dniprovskyi district