russian troops fired 27 times at the border of Chernihiv region in a week - head of the regional state administration
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past week, russian troops shelled the border areas of Chernihiv region 27 times, shelling 13 settlements.
russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, UNN reports.
Details
According to the head of the regional state administration, over the past week the enemy fired 27 times at 13 border settlements in Chernihiv region. 159 explosions were recorded.
A residential building caught fire as a result of shelling in Novhorod-Siversky district. Fortunately, there were no casualties
He also clarified that at the same time, a mobile firing group shot down 2 enemy kamikaze drones in the region.
russia is a terrorist. Terrorists must be destroyed
