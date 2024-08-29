Russian troops control 40% of Chasny Yar - Defense Forces

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100754 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps
March 1, 03:27 AM

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 80404 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106070 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102865 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 66751 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 214919 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207307 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194895 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221327 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209079 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 38610 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 51695 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153771 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152804 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156758 views
Russian troops control 40% of Chasny Yar - Defense Forces

Russian troops control 40% of Chasny Yar - Defense Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23653 views

Russian troops control about 40% of Chasovyi Yar in the Donetsk region. The town was destroyed as a result of the Russian invasion.

The enemy controls about 40% of the city up to the canal, and the capture of Chasovyi Yar can give them a tactical advantage over the neighboring cities of Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk. This was reported by a representative of the press service of the 24th Brigade named after King Danylo Andriy Polukhin during a telethon, UNN reports .

At the moment, the enemy controls the entire part of Chasiv Yar that converges to the canal, which is about 40%

- Polukhin said.

He emphasizes that if Chasovyi Yar is captured, the enemy will gain a tactical advantage at the height above the cities: Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk.

Polukhin added that Chasiv Yar was destroyed as a result of the fighting, as was the case with Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

These are just ruins. The enemy does not consider these territories its own, it simply destroys everything in its path,

- said a representative of the 24th Brigade.

The occupation forces of the Russian Federation have actually destroyed another town of Ukraine - Chasiv Yar. The photo of the destroyed town was published by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

