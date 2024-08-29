Russian troops control 40% of Chasny Yar - Defense Forces

The enemy controls about 40% of the city up to the canal, and the capture of Chasovyi Yar can give them a tactical advantage over the neighboring cities of Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk. This was reported by a representative of the press service of the 24th Brigade named after King Danylo Andriy Polukhin during a telethon, UNN reports .

At the moment, the enemy controls the entire part of Chasiv Yar that converges to the canal, which is about 40% - Polukhin said.

He emphasizes that if Chasovyi Yar is captured, the enemy will gain a tactical advantage at the height above the cities: Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk.

Polukhin added that Chasiv Yar was destroyed as a result of the fighting, as was the case with Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

These are just ruins. The enemy does not consider these territories its own, it simply destroys everything in its path, - said a representative of the 24th Brigade.

Recall

The occupation forces of the Russian Federation have actually destroyed another town of Ukraine - Chasiv Yar. The photo of the destroyed town was published by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.