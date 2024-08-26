Russian strikes in Kharkiv region: no reports of casualties as of now - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russia has launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Kryvyi Rih and Kyiv region. There are no reports of casualties in the Kharkiv region, and the inspection of the sites of the attacks is ongoing.
There are no reports of casualties in the Kharkiv region as a result of the Russian attack, the inspection of the sites of the strikes continues, said RMA head Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.
Emergency services continue to inspect the impact sites. At the moment, there are no reports of casualties
Appendix
Russia is attacking Ukraine on a massive scale. Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Kryvyi Rih and Kyiv region.