Russian strikes in Kharkiv region: no reports of casualties as of now - RMA

There are no reports of casualties in the Kharkiv region as a result of the Russian attack, the inspection of the sites of the strikes continues, said RMA head Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Emergency services continue to inspect the impact sites. At the moment, there are no reports of casualties - wrote Syniehubov,

Appendix



Russia is attacking Ukraine on a massive scale. Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Kryvyi Rih and Kyiv region.



