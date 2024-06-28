The occupiers hit Cirkuny with at least three GABs: the number of injured increased to 6

The enemy struck Tsyrkuny, in the Kharkiv region, with at least three GABs. According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Synenubov, the number of casualties increased to 6, UNN reports.

"The number of casualties in Tsyrkuny increased to six. The enemy struck with at least three GABs," said Syniehubov.

According to the head of the RMA, a private house and an outbuilding caught fire. Two more hits occurred on the territory of a civilian enterprise. All relevant services are working at the scene.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, the Russian army attacked Tsyrkuny in the Kharkiv region. At first, four wounded were reported.