Russian strike on Pavlohrad: number of casualties increases to 61

Rocket attacks on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region, injured 61 people, most of them in moderate condition, said RMA head Serhiy Lysak on Friday, UNN reports.

61 injured in Pavlohrad. Most of them are in moderate condition, but in hospitals. Doctors provide all the necessary assistance to each of them - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

One person killed in Russian attack on Pavlohrad

Russian troops, according to preliminary data, used five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles in the city.