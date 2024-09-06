Russian strike on Pavlohrad: number of casualties increases to 61
The Russian missile strike on Pavlohrad injured 61 people, most of them in moderate condition. According to preliminary data, Russia used five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.
Rocket attacks on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region, injured 61 people, most of them in moderate condition, said RMA head Serhiy Lysak on Friday, UNN reports.
61 injured in Pavlohrad. Most of them are in moderate condition, but in hospitals. Doctors provide all the necessary assistance to each of them
One person killed in Russian attack on Pavlohrad
Russian troops, according to preliminary data, used five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles in the city.