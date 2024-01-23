ukenru
Russian strike on Kyiv: damage in four districts, missile debris fell without damage in another

Russian strike on Kyiv: damage in four districts, missile debris fell without damage in another

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21880 views

Russian rocket fire damaged four districts of Kyiv, and in the fifth district, rocket fragments fell without damage.

As of 10:20 a.m., as a result of the Russian army's missile attack on Kyiv, damage was recorded in Sviatoshynskyi, Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. In addition, fragments of enemy missiles fell in the Darnytsia district of the city without negative consequences, according to the KCMA, UNN reports

Details 

As noted, debris fell in 5 different locations in the Darnytsia district. There were no negative consequences, the KCMA said. 

Sviatoshynskyi district - 10 locations. Damage: a fire in an apartment in a multi-storey residential building; one non-residential building; 10 garages with subsequent fire; blast waves damaged several cars and smashed windows in apartments; a fire in parked cars was recorded

- KCMA said in a statement. 

In Pecherskyi district, 5 different locations were hit.  A non-residential building was damaged with subsequent fire,  in three residential buildings the blast wave damaged windows and doors.

Solomyansky district - 3 locations. Damage: the blast wave damaged a residential building; destruction of a 2-storey non-residential building on the area of 300 square meters, without fire. 

Shevchenkivskyi district - 1 location, the blast wave damaged windows in a residential building.

"The evacuation of the population from two residential buildings in Sviatoshynskyi district to two rapidly deployed temporary accommodation centers based on one secondary school and one pre-school institution is underway," the KCMA said. 

Addendum

According to the KCIA, 18 people were wounded in the Russian attack on Kyiv, 13 of them hospitalized. 

Recall

On January 23, Russian troops launched another combined missile attack on Ukraine. There was damage and casualties in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions, Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. 21 out of 41 missiles launched by the Russian army were destroyed .

Tatiana Kraevskaya

