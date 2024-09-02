Russian strike on Kharkiv: at least 13 people injured
At least 13 people were injured in the enemy shelling of Kharkiv on September 2. At least six women and one man were among the injured; the Russians hit a residential area.
At least 13 people were injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv on September 2. This was stated by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.
As of today, 13 people have been injured as a result of the terrorist shelling of Kharkiv
The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that at least six women and a man were among the victims.
During the latest attack on Kharkiv, Russians hit a residential area - Terekhov