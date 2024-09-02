Russian strike on Kharkiv: at least 13 people injured

At least 13 people were injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv on September 2. This was stated by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

As of today, 13 people have been injured as a result of the terrorist shelling of Kharkiv - Kharkiv mayor said in a statement.

Addendum

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that at least six women and a man were among the victims.

