Russian State Duma passes bill on confiscation of property for "fake news" about the Russian army

Russian State Duma passed a bill in the first reading that provides for the confiscation of property for discrediting the Russian armed forces. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN informs.

Details

According to State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, the Duma may consider the document in the second reading next week.

A bill to confiscate property for fake news about the Russian army was introduced to the State Duma on January 22.

According to the document, it is proposed to deprive of property those who disseminate allegedly false information about the armed forces of the Russian Federation, as well as call for activities aimed at the security of the state.

With intention to silence people - British intelligence on the possibility of seizing assets of anti-war critics in Russia