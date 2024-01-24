ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104912 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

With intention to silence people - British intelligence on the possibility of seizing assets of anti-war critics in Russia

With intention to silence people - British intelligence on the possibility of seizing assets of anti-war critics in Russia

 24023 views

Russia's State Duma is considering a law to seize the assets of those who criticize the war, likely aimed at deterring anti-war opposition, according to a report by the UK Ministry of Defense. This follows an increase in the number of individuals and organizations labeled as "foreign agents.

The Russian State Duma is discussing the possibility of seizing the financial assets of Russians who criticize the Russian army and "special military operation", as Russia calls the war against Ukraine, which is most likely intended to deter and silence the anti-war opposition. This is stated in a new report by the UK Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

As noted in the report, on January 22, the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) discussed a bill to seize financial assets, including property, of Russians who openly criticize the Russian army and the "special military operation".

"The legislation is most likely intended to deter and silence the anti-war opposition. This recent draft law, combined with measures against foreign agents, is likely intended to completely limit criticism of the war," the agency said.

Thus, the report recalls that in July 2022, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law amending the law "On Foreign Agents," which was used "to repress opponents of the regime.

"According to the Russian human rights agency OVD-Info, 217 individuals and organizations were recognized as 'foreign agents' in 2023. As of November 3, 2023, according to the Russian Ministry of Justice, the total list of 'foreign agents' was 707," the British Ministry of Defense added.

"Foreign agents" in Russia include independent Russian media and human rights organizations, many of which have been forced to work outside the country. Several prominent Russian writers and musicians have also been convicted in recent months for criticizing the war.

Recall

As the British Ministry of Defense pointed out, Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine could affect the aggressor country's economy. As Russia is increasing defense spending at the expense of other areas, the risk of overheating of the Russian economy remains.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World

