Russian shelling of village in Zaporizhzhia: almost 20 residential buildings destroyed - RMA

Almost 20 residential buildings were destroyed as a result of the morning Russian shelling of a village in the Vilnyanska community of Zaporizhzhia region, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said, UNN reports.

The family lost their husband and brother. A 71-year-old woman was injured. Almost 20 residential buildings were destroyed. These are the consequences of the morning Russian shelling of a village in the Vilnyanska community. Russians are destroying ordinary Ukrainian villages. They kill and maim residents of Zaporizhzhia region. They leave craters, fires and ruins. The enemy is ruthless and will stop at nothing. We have to stop the terrorist.