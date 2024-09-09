Russian shelling in Donetsk region: 3 killed, 5 wounded, 17 attacks

On September 9, Russian troops fired 17 times at settlements in Donetsk region, killing three civilians and injuring 5 more people in the region. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

On September 8, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region - in Cherkaske. 5 more people were wounded in the region over the day - wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, the operational situation in the region as of the morning of September 9 is as follows.

Pokrovsk district. 12 houses were damaged in Kurakhove, a private house and a multi-storey building in Hirnyk, 3 houses in Ostrovske, and 1 more in Hannivka. In Pokrovsk, 3 private houses were destroyed.

Kramatorsk district. A house was destroyed in Torske of the Lyman community. In Illinivska community, 14 objects were damaged: 10 in Illinivka, 3 in Katerynivka and 1 in Pleshchiyivka. An industrial building was damaged in Kostyantynivka; a house was destroyed in the community and 4 buildings were damaged in Mykolaivka, a house was destroyed in Markove, 5 houses were damaged in Predtechyno and 3 in Viroliubivka.

Bakhmut district. In Siversk, 2 houses were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 7 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and 2 industrial buildings were damaged.

"In total, Russians fired 17 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 2011 people, including 210 children, were evacuated from the frontline," said Filashkin.