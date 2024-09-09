Russian shelling in Donetsk region: 3 killed, 5 wounded, 17 attacks

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 69511 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 38594 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 49475 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 77968 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 55899 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198220 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198230 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186950 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213757 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201868 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 11386 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149825 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149071 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153157 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144088 views
Russian shelling in Donetsk region: 3 killed, 5 wounded, 17 attacks

Russian shelling in Donetsk region: 3 killed, 5 wounded, 17 attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22886 views

On September 9, Russian troops fired 17 times at settlements in Donetsk region. The attacks killed three civilians, injured 5 others, and damaged dozens of buildings.

On September 9, Russian troops fired 17 times at settlements in Donetsk region, killing three civilians and injuring 5 more people in the region. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

On September 8, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region - in Cherkaske. 5 more people were wounded in the region over the day

- wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, the operational situation in the region as of the morning of September 9 is as follows.

  • Pokrovsk district. 12 houses were damaged in Kurakhove, a private house and a multi-storey building in Hirnyk, 3 houses in Ostrovske, and 1 more in Hannivka. In Pokrovsk, 3 private houses were destroyed.
  • Kramatorsk district. A house was destroyed in Torske of the Lyman community. In Illinivska community, 14 objects were damaged: 10 in Illinivka, 3 in Katerynivka and 1 in Pleshchiyivka. An industrial building was damaged in Kostyantynivka; a house was destroyed in the community and 4 buildings were damaged in Mykolaivka, a house was destroyed in Markove, 5 houses were damaged in Predtechyno and 3 in Viroliubivka.
  • Bakhmut district. In Siversk, 2 houses were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 7 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and 2 industrial buildings were damaged.

"In total, Russians fired 17 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 2011 people, including 210 children, were evacuated from the frontline," said Filashkin.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

