Russian shelling disrupts power supply in two regions, 3 mine workers wounded in Donetsk region - Energy Ministry

Russian troops shelled energy infrastructure in Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without electricity and more than 260 without gas. In the Donetsk region, 3 mine workers were wounded as a result of enemy shelling. No emergency power supply was used the day before. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Details

"Last night the enemy shelled the energy infrastructure in Sumy region. More than 400 thousand subscribers in the city of Sumy and the region's settlements were cut off from electricity at once. Consumers in the Kharkiv region were also cut off. As of the morning, the power supply was partially restored. In Sumy region, 91 settlements remain without power," the statement said.

Also in Donetsk region, as reported, the enemy fired on the territory of one of the energy facilities. There were no casualties.

Yesterday evening, in Kharkiv region, an overhead line and power company substations were reportedly disconnected due to shelling. Household consumers were without power. They were partially reconnected within an hour.

As a result of damage to gas pipelines in Kharkiv region, 263 consumers were disconnected from gas supply, the Energy Ministry said.

Generation and consumption

"Yesterday, consumers' needs were covered by our own generation and commercial imports. Emergency assistance was not involved. Today in the morning, at the request of NPC Ukrenergo, the transfer of surplus electricity from the Ukrainian power system to the Polish power system was activated," the Ministry of Energy said.

Due to network restrictions on the transmission system operator's lines, blackout schedules were applied yesterday in Kharkiv region and for industry in Kryvyi Rih. "Restrictions in these regions are still in effect today. In other regions, consumers were not restricted yesterday," the ministry said.

Due to the sunny weather and, accordingly, the active generation of electricity by SPPs, the transmission system operator limited the production of electricity from renewable energy sources during the day, the agency added.

Networks status

Last night, a high-voltage overhead line and equipment at power facilities connected to it were disconnected in Dnipropetrovs'k region as a result of damage. Restoration work is underway, the Ministry of Energy said.

Emergencies

In Donetsk region, 3 mine workers were wounded as a result of hostile shelling of a settlement in Pokrovsk district. They were taken to hospital.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond has slightly decreased and is 15.39 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports in the evening hours are forecast at 5362 MWh.

Russian army damaged a power facility in Sumy region, equipment was turned off in Kharkiv region amid Russian attacks - Ukrenergo