Russian shelling disrupts power supply in two regions, 3 mine workers wounded in Donetsk region - Energy Ministry

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100320 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110859 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153520 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157243 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253400 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174807 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165951 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148412 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227508 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113092 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 25347 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 38867 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 25989 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 32410 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 29686 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253400 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227508 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213367 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239024 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225684 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100320 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70370 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76907 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113490 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114358 views
Russian shelling disrupts power supply in two regions, 3 mine workers wounded in Donetsk region - Energy Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23329 views

Enemy shelling has damaged the energy infrastructure in Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without electricity and gas supply, and repair work is ongoing.

Russian troops shelled energy infrastructure in Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without electricity and more than 260 without gas. In the Donetsk region, 3 mine workers were wounded as a result of enemy shelling. No emergency power supply was used the day before. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Details

"Last night the enemy shelled the energy infrastructure in Sumy region. More than 400 thousand subscribers in the city of Sumy and the region's settlements were cut off from electricity at once. Consumers in the Kharkiv region were also cut off. As of the morning, the power supply was partially restored. In Sumy region, 91 settlements remain without power," the statement said.

Also in Donetsk region, as reported, the enemy fired on the territory of one of the energy facilities. There were no casualties.

Yesterday evening, in Kharkiv region, an overhead line and power company substations were reportedly disconnected due to shelling. Household consumers were without power. They were partially reconnected within an hour.

As a result of damage to gas pipelines in Kharkiv region, 263 consumers were disconnected from gas supply, the Energy Ministry said.

Generation and consumption

"Yesterday, consumers' needs were covered by our own generation and commercial imports. Emergency assistance was not involved. Today in the morning, at the request of NPC Ukrenergo, the transfer of surplus electricity from the Ukrainian power system to the Polish power system was activated," the Ministry of Energy said.

Due to network restrictions on the transmission system operator's lines, blackout schedules were applied yesterday in Kharkiv region and for industry in Kryvyi Rih. "Restrictions in these regions are still in effect today. In other regions, consumers were not restricted yesterday," the ministry said.

Due to the sunny weather and, accordingly, the active generation of electricity by SPPs, the transmission system operator limited the production of electricity from renewable energy sources during the day, the agency added.

Networks status

Last night, a high-voltage overhead line and equipment at power facilities connected to it were disconnected in Dnipropetrovs'k region as a result of damage. Restoration work is underway, the Ministry of Energy said.

Emergencies

In Donetsk region, 3 mine workers were wounded as a result of hostile shelling of a settlement in Pokrovsk district. They were taken to hospital.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond has slightly decreased and is 15.39 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports in the evening hours are forecast at 5362 MWh.

Russian army damaged a power facility in Sumy region, equipment was turned off in Kharkiv region amid Russian attacks - Ukrenergo06.05.24, 08:22 • 121232 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
sumySums

