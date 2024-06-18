Russian propagandists spread information about the arrival of French mercenaries in one of Odesa's ports - CPJ

Hostile state media are spreading information about the arrival of French mercenaries in one of Odesa's ports. According to propagandists, they arrived on three boats and were fully equipped. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this is in fact another fake of the enemy as part of an information campaign about "French mercenaries in Ukraine.

First, ru-propagandists do not provide any evidence for their claims. Secondly, the information about three boats that can accommodate more than 60 people in full gear looks absurd and illogical at the very least, - the statement said.

Recall

Russian propagandists, on behalf of the Russian Ministry of Defense, are releasing fake videosallegedly filmed by the Ukrainian military at the front line to spread disinformation and discredit Ukraine.