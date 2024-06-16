Russian propagandists are spreading another fake information that after the war Ukraine will allegedly turn into a buffer state or an exclusion zone. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the Ukrainian landscape after the war will have a very gloomy picture. News about a buffer state or even an exclusion zone is taking on realistic proportions. This news and illustration are disseminated by propagandists on the banned in Ukraine Vkontakte network.

Reflections on the "gloomy future" that Ukraine allegedly faces are a favorite, but meaningless, pastime of Russian propaganda, - the statement said.

It is noted that to illustrate this propaganda fake, Russian "creatives" used a photo of an abandoned village in the Veliky Ustyug district of the Vologda region of the Russian Federation, which was depopulated in the early 2000s.

Recall

Russian propagandists have launched a disinformation campaign to discredit the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The fake videos and fake news are intended to sow panic among the participants and guests of the Games, raising anxiety about possible terrorist attacks.