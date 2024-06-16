$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15332 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 144339 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 141819 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 155414 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 208663 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 244617 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151541 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370803 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183245 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149969 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Russian propagandists spread fake news that after the war Ukraine will become a buffer state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44208 views

Russian propagandists are spreading fake news that after the war Ukraine will become a buffer state or an exclusion zone, using manipulative images and disinformation to discredit Ukraine's future.

Russian propagandists spread fake news that after the war Ukraine will become a buffer state

Russian propagandists are spreading another fake information that  after the war Ukraine will allegedly turn into a buffer state or an exclusion zone. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the Ukrainian landscape after the war will have a very gloomy picture. News about a buffer state or even an exclusion zone is taking on realistic proportions. This news and illustration are disseminated by propagandists on the banned in Ukraine Vkontakte network.

Reflections on the "gloomy future" that Ukraine allegedly faces are a favorite, but meaningless, pastime of Russian propaganda,

- the statement said.

It is noted that to illustrate this propaganda fake, Russian "creatives" used a photo of an abandoned village in the Veliky Ustyug district of the Vologda region of the Russian Federation, which was depopulated in the early 2000s. 

Recall

Russian propagandists have launched a disinformation campaign to discredit the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The fake videos and fake news are intended to sow panic among the participants and guests of the Games, raising anxiety about possible terrorist attacks.

