russian plane "lost" its own bomb, it fell on a dam in belgorod region

A Russian airplane accidentally dropped a bomb on a dam in the belgorod region. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

The report says that on January 21, a FAB-250 bomb was found in a pond near the village of Ionovka. Allegedly, no one was injured as a result of the munition. However, it is reported that the dam was partially damaged.

