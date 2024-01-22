russian plane "lost" its own bomb, it fell on a dam in belgorod region
Kyiv • UNN
A russian plane accidentally drops an aircraft bomb on a dam in the belgorod region, partially damaging the structure. No casualties were reported.
A Russian airplane accidentally dropped a bomb on a dam in the belgorod region. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.
Details
The report says that on January 21, a FAB-250 bomb was found in a pond near the village of Ionovka. Allegedly, no one was injured as a result of the munition. However, it is reported that the dam was partially damaged.
