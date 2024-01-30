Russian media report mass drone attack: UAVs were detected on the territory of 4 regions and in occupied Crimea

During the night, more than two dozen drones were detected over the territory of several regions of Russia, as well as over the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea. According to Russian media, Russian air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 21 UAVs, UNN writes.

According to the russian Defense Ministry, drones were recorded over Crimea (11), Belgorod (5), Bryansk (3), Kaluga (1) and Tula (1) regions. At the same time while the governor of Bryansk region reported the destruction of two drones.

Crimean occupation authorities report that the drone was shot down over the water area near Belbek.

According to Russian media reports, there were no injuries or casualties.