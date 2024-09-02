Russian informant tried to prepare a missile strike on Mykolaiv “bypassing air defense”: detained

SBU CI detained another Russian military intelligence informant in Mykolaiv. The offender was collecting coordinates of targets for a new series of missile and drone strikes on the city. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

The enemy's “crosshairs” were the factories and production shops of the Ukrainian defense industry. In order to fire on these facilities “bypassing” air defense, the aggressor tried to find out the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations, - the statement said.

Details

To fulfill the enemy's task, the Russian special service engaged its informant, a former accountant of a local enterprise.

To identify potential targets, the offender traveled around the city using different public transport routes and reconnoitered on foot. When the location of the “desired” object was established, the woman would record it on her phone camera, pretending to be talking to someone.

She summarized all the information she received into a “report” for her Russian supervisor, a staff member of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as Gru). His personal data is already known to the SBU counterintelligence.

SBU officers documented the subversive activities of the enemy accomplice and detained her in advance. The SBU seized her cell phone, which she used to communicate with the occupiers.

SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine). The offender is in custody. She faces up to 12 years in prison.

