Russian informant tried to prepare a missile strike on Mykolaiv “bypassing air defense”: detained

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125914 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130557 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 214394 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161802 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157927 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145142 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207009 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112622 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194640 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105202 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100487 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 78546 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105773 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102570 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 64922 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 214376 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207003 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194634 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221066 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208828 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 37773 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 51081 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153698 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152736 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156692 views
Russian informant tried to prepare a missile strike on Mykolaiv “bypassing air defense”: detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21393 views

A Russian intelligence informant who collected data for missile strikes was detained in Mykolaiv. The woman was recording the coordinates of defense facilities and air defense systems, passing the information to a Russian curator.

SBU CI detained another Russian military intelligence informant in Mykolaiv. The offender was collecting coordinates of targets for a new series of missile and drone strikes on the city. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

The enemy's “crosshairs” were the factories and production shops of the Ukrainian defense industry. In order to fire on these facilities “bypassing” air defense, the aggressor tried to find out the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations,

- the statement said.

Details

To fulfill the enemy's task, the Russian special service engaged its informant, a former accountant of a local enterprise.

To identify potential targets, the offender traveled around the city using different public transport routes and reconnoitered on foot. When the location of the “desired” object was established, the woman would record it on her phone camera, pretending to be talking to someone.

She summarized all the information she received into a “report” for her Russian supervisor, a staff member of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as Gru). His personal data is already known to the SBU counterintelligence.

SBU officers documented the subversive activities of the enemy accomplice and detained her in advance. The SBU seized her cell phone, which she used to communicate with the occupiers.

SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine). The offender is in custody. She faces up to 12 years in prison.

Under the guise of a forestry worker, he spied on Kharkiv defenders: an agent of the Russian30.08.24, 10:28 • 17270 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies

