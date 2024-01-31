They actively attract tourists and use "dead souls": the occupiers have begun to register fake voters

Russia has started registering fake voters in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region to create the impression of an 80% turnout in the occupied regions. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, Russians have started the so-called voter registration for the "presidential elections in Russia." These are people who plan to vote outside their region. Thus, in order to increase the turnout at the "elections," the occupation authorities are actively engaging touring voters.

At the same time, there is an intensive registration of "dead souls" to give the appearance of legal participation in the "elections" in the territories controlled by Russia. In this way, the enemy hopes to create the impression of an 80% turnout in the occupied regions.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians allowed people to "vote" with any passport in order to be able to draw a high "turnout".

Russians continue to prepare fake elections in the TOT with the help of pressure