Russian Federation shelled 10 settlements in Donetsk region overnight: attacked with air bombs, Uragan MLRS and artillery

Three residents of Donetsk region were wounded by Russian shelling on August 27. Ten settlements were under enemy fire. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

According to law enforcement officials, Russian troops conducted 2,575 attacks on the front line and residential areas over the course of the day.

Thirty-three civilian objects were destroyed, including 17 residential buildings, educational institutions, a hotel, a cafe, a gas station, a shopping pavilion, cars, and communications.

Selydove - occupants shelled with artillery, wounding two civilians and damaging a private house.

The enemy attacked Kostyantynivka with a drone and artillery, resulting in one wounded person, damage to three private houses, an educational institution and a shopping pavilion.

Russians dropped two UMD D-30SN bombs on Shakhtarske of the Velykonovosilkivska community, damaging 11 private houses and an educational institution.

Karpivka of the Liman community was attacked with Uragan MLRS, damaging a private house, a hotel, a gas station and cars.

In Hirnyk, a private house was destroyed as a result of air strikes by UMPK-module combat aircraft.

Myrnohrad Russian troops shelled Myrnohrad with artillery yesterday, damaging a cafe, and today at 4:40 a.m. the city suffered another attack. Nine private houses and non-residential buildings were damaged, with no casualties reported.

In addition, it became known that a civilian was killed and wounded as a result of hostile shelling of Panteleymonivka on August 26.

