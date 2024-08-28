Russian Federation shelled 10 settlements in Donetsk region overnight: attacked with air bombs, Uragan MLRS and artillery

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125881 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130516 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 214331 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161764 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157904 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145137 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206980 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112622 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194614 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105202 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100467 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 78403 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105751 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102547 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 64785 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 214332 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206980 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194614 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221048 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208809 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 37692 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 51023 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153690 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152729 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156688 views
Actual
Russian Federation shelled 10 settlements in Donetsk region overnight: attacked with air bombs, Uragan MLRS and artillery

Russian Federation shelled 10 settlements in Donetsk region overnight: attacked with air bombs, Uragan MLRS and artillery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25407 views

Russian troops conducted 2,575 attacks in Donetsk region, damaging 33 civilian objects. Three civilians were injured, the occupiers used artillery, bombs and Uragan MLRS.

Three residents of Donetsk region were wounded by Russian shelling on August 27. Ten settlements were under enemy fire. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, Russian troops conducted 2,575 attacks on the front line and residential areas over the course of the day.

Thirty-three civilian objects were destroyed, including 17 residential buildings, educational institutions, a hotel, a cafe, a gas station, a shopping pavilion, cars, and communications.

Selydove - occupants shelled with artillery, wounding two civilians and damaging a private house.

The enemy attacked Kostyantynivka with a drone and artillery, resulting in one wounded person, damage to three private houses, an educational institution and a shopping pavilion.

Russians dropped two UMD D-30SN bombs on Shakhtarske  of the Velykonovosilkivska community, damaging 11 private houses and an educational institution.

Karpivka of the Liman community was attacked with Uragan MLRS, damaging a private house, a hotel, a gas station and cars.

In Hirnyk, a private house was destroyed as a result of air strikes by UMPK-module combat aircraft.

Myrnohrad Russian troops shelled Myrnohrad with artillery yesterday, damaging a cafe, and today at 4:40 a.m. the city suffered another attack. Nine private houses and non-residential buildings were damaged, with no casualties reported.

In addition, it became known that a civilian was killed and wounded as a result of hostile shelling of Panteleymonivka on August 26.

Russian army hits a house in Donetsk region with a bomb at night: a whole family is killed in the rubble28.08.24, 09:26 • 28399 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising