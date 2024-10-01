Russian Federation has killed 99 SES rescuers since the beginning of the invasion, four are in captivity

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 99 rescuers of the State Emergency Service have been killed, and four are in enemy captivity. This was announced by the Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Volodymyr Demchuk during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"Today we have 99 of our rescuers killed by Russia and 404 rescuers wounded. Today, four rescuers are in captivity and one is missing," said Demchuk.

Addendum

On April 9, 2022, SES spokesman Oleksandr Khorunzhyi reported that 29 rescuers were killed under shelling.