Russian Federation has become the most sanctioned country in history - Head of the NACP

Over the 30 years of sanctions against Iran, 800 people have been sanctioned. Thanks to the activities of the national agency, together with other government agencies, Russia has managed to advocate for the imposition of sanctions on more than 18,000 people. Russia has become the most sanctioned country in world history. Sanctions and the Defense Forces are two factors of our victory - said Oleksandr Novikov.

The team of the national agency has already identified thousands of people involved in Russian aggression. Based on this data, a portal was created https://sanctions.nazk.gov.ua/..

According to Alexander Novikov, "more than 40 countries of the sanctions coalition use these lists to impose sanctions on Russia.

The NACP chairman also reported on the draft law on confiscation of property of sanctioned persons. To date, according to the agency, more than UAH 5 billion has been confiscated at the request of the Ministry of Justice.

