Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian diplomat in Switzerland tried to buy weapons before the Peace Summit

A Russian diplomat in Switzerland tried to buy weapons and dangerous substances a few weeks before the Peace Summit in Burgenstock.

Russian diplomat in Switzerland tried to buy weapons before the Peace Summit

A few weeks before the peace summit held in Burgenstock, a Russian diplomat was detained. He was trying to buy firearms. This is reported by Tages-Anzeiger, citing a statement by the Swiss Federal Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

Details

A Russian man tried to obtain weapons and dangerous substances in several places in Switzerland. A Russian embassy official visited a shop owned by a German-speaking Swiss arms dealer, but did not buy anything.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office confirmed the investigations and stated that several house searches were conducted as part of the initial security measures, with the involvement of the cantonal police. At the same time, the Russian diplomat himself enjoys immunity.

Journalists called the Russians' fraud one of the most serious secret service cases Switzerland had ever handled. The suspected Russian agent was monitored by the Swiss intelligence service, and later the case was taken over by law enforcement agencies.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office also requested that the diplomat's immunity be lifted, and journalists called such requests rare. To conduct criminal proceedings, the Federal Prosecutor's Office must also be authorized by the Federal Council.

The decision-making authority now belongs to Justice Minister Beate Janss, but it is possible that Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis or even the entire Swiss government will be involved.

The publication notes that the Russian diplomat could have fled the country, and the Swiss government even lobbied for this process.

Recall

Switzerland has recorded an increase in the number of cyberattacks and disinformation ahead of the Peace Summit, which aims to create a path to peace in Ukraine, with about 90 countries and organizations registered to participate.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

