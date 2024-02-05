Russian defense industry is unlikely to be able to fully supply Russian reserves - ISW

The Russian military-industrial base is unlikely to be able to fully support the Russian reserve forces, according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on February 4, UNN reports.

Details

"The Russian defense industrial base (DIB) is unlikely able to fully support Russia’s reserve manpower despite Russia’s ability to sustain its current tempo of operations and ongoing efforts to expand the Russian DIB," the report says.

According to analysts, "Russian DIB remains unlikely able to support a larger mobilization of manpower and would likely need to expand dramatically to support larger offensive operations that would require the use of more manpower reserves."

"ISW continues to assess that Russia would have the opportunity to expand its DIB and amass resources if it maintains the theater-wide initiative throughout 2024 although not likely to an extent sufficient to supply great masses of mobilized reservists or conscripts this year," the report says.

