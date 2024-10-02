Russian cyber corps attacked Russian financial sector - source

The cyber corps of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense attacked the banking sector of the Russian Federation, which supports the aggression of Russian troops against Ukraine. Alfa Bank, Otkritie Bank, and the telecommunications operator Rostelecom were targeted. This was reported by UNN with reference to an intelligence source.

According to Ukrainian intelligence sources, the GUR cyber corps has carried out another attack on the Russian banking sector, which supports the aggression of Russian troops against Ukraine.

Alfa-Bank, Otkritie Bank, and telecommunications operator Rostelecom were among those affected by the cyberattack. The attack resulted in a global failure in the rapid payment system, and the banks' mobile applications and online banking, as well as internal services of financial institutions, were shut down ,” the source said.

Russian media report that Russian banks acknowledge the global outage, but do not specify its cause. They also cannot indicate when services will be restored.

GUR cyber specialists attacked more than 800 servers in different regions of Russia from September 23 to 26.