Russian court refuses to release deputy defense minister timur ivanov from pre-trial detention center

Moscow City Court, having considered the appeal of the defense, left Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov in jail, UNN reports with reference to "Mediaport".

Details

The hearing on the deputy minister's case was again held in a closed session - not a single journalist was allowed in the room.

"(Lawyer Murad) Musayev denied the closure of the trial. And all the lawyers supported him," said a representative of the court's press service, Poliayev.

The announcement of the court's decision on the complaint was heard by the media in the broadcast room. Ivanov himself was present at the hearing via video link, but the journalists did not even manage to see it - the broadcast room did not show the entire screen of the connection with the pre-trial detention center.

