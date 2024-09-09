Russian Church expands its network to the TOT of Ukraine - Center of the National Resistance

The so-called church volunteers of the Patriarchal Humanitarian Mission of the Kremlin Church have actively expanded their activities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

Under the guise of volunteers, they "help" lonely and sick local residents who find themselves under Russian occupation to lose their property rights. But above all, their main mission in Ukraine is to expand their agent network and ideological influence on Ukrainians under occupation, -the statement reads.

Details

These "volunteers" began actively traveling to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine immediately after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of our lands. Their first mission was to the Kalinin "republican hospital" in occupied Donetsk. Then they visited a local neuropsychiatric clinic.

In addition to the above-mentioned "humanitarian" missions, the Kremlin is actively sending Russian church priests to the temporarily occupied territories to brainwash the locals and to reduce the occupiers' moral and psychological state, - added the CNS.

