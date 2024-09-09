Russian Church expands its network to the TOT of Ukraine - Center of the National Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
“Church volunteers” of the Russian Orthodox Church have intensified their activities in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Under the guise of assistance, they are expanding their agent network and ideological influence on Ukrainians.
The so-called church volunteers of the Patriarchal Humanitarian Mission of the Kremlin Church have actively expanded their activities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .
Under the guise of volunteers, they "help" lonely and sick local residents who find themselves under Russian occupation to lose their property rights. But above all, their main mission in Ukraine is to expand their agent network and ideological influence on Ukrainians under occupation,
Details
These "volunteers" began actively traveling to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine immediately after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of our lands. Their first mission was to the Kalinin "republican hospital" in occupied Donetsk. Then they visited a local neuropsychiatric clinic.
In addition to the above-mentioned "humanitarian" missions, the Kremlin is actively sending Russian church priests to the temporarily occupied territories to brainwash the locals and to reduce the occupiers' moral and psychological state,
