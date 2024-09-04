ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Occupants take away Ukrainians' homes in the occupied territories - Resistance

Occupants take away Ukrainians' homes in the occupied territories - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21453 views

The invaders continue to confiscate real estate in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Over the past month, about 3,000 properties, including 2,000 apartments, were transferred to “municipal ownership”.

The invaders continue to take away the homes of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The occupation administrations are not resting on their laurels and continue to raid the controlled settlements in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. They systematically check the premises that have no owners or have not been re-registered in accordance with the hostile legislation and declare them "ownerless".

According to the information, over the past month, the occupation authorities transferred about three thousand real estate objects and more than one thousand movable property units to the so-called "municipal property" in eastern Ukraine. Among them are about two thousand apartments that previously belonged to Ukrainian citizens who were forced to leave the occupied territories since the beginning of Russian aggression.

In addition, the discovered property can also be transferred to so-called "federal" or "regional" ownership. This means that the occupiers use the looted property for their own purposes, including the resettlement of enemy personnel and their families.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

