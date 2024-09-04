Occupants take away Ukrainians' homes in the occupied territories - Resistance

The invaders continue to take away the homes of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The occupation administrations are not resting on their laurels and continue to raid the controlled settlements in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. They systematically check the premises that have no owners or have not been re-registered in accordance with the hostile legislation and declare them "ownerless".

According to the information, over the past month, the occupation authorities transferred about three thousand real estate objects and more than one thousand movable property units to the so-called "municipal property" in eastern Ukraine. Among them are about two thousand apartments that previously belonged to Ukrainian citizens who were forced to leave the occupied territories since the beginning of Russian aggression.

In addition, the discovered property can also be transferred to so-called "federal" or "regional" ownership. This means that the occupiers use the looted property for their own purposes, including the resettlement of enemy personnel and their families.