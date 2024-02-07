Russian attacks on Kyiv region: the number of wounded increased to three

Due to the rocket attack on Kyiv region, the number of victims increased to three.

UNN reports this with reference to the police of the Kyiv region.

Today, on February 7, the occupier once again attacked the territory of Kyiv region. As of 10:00 a.m., private houses and vehicles were damaged as a result of the attack. Unfortunately, there are three victims - the message says.

It is noted that law enforcement officers, explosives experts from Kyiv region and rescuers continue to work at the scene.

Police officers are inspecting the scene and recording the consequences of the enemy attack.



Earlier it was reported that two people were wounded in Kyiv region due to a Russian missile attack.

The Office of the Prosecutor General published photos of the aftermath of the rocket attack on Kyiv region, where residential buildings and vehicles were damaged.