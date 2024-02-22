russian attack repelled near Chasiv Yar and 2 armored vehicles destroyed - video
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Perun unit helped repel a Russian offensive near Chasiv Yar, destroying two armored personnel carriers, forcing the russians to retreat.
On February 22, the Perun unit helped repel an attempted russian offensive on the Chasiv Yar - Khromovo - Bamut line. This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The offensive was repelled due to the damage to armored vehicles.
The loss of a large number of enemy armored vehicles during today's offensive prompted the russians to retreat
As noted, the Perun unit helped to stop the occupiers by burning 2 armored personnel carriers in this area.