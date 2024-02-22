$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 40471 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 157388 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 93840 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 330735 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 271717 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203403 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 238534 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253289 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159394 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372521 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

russian attack repelled near Chasiv Yar and 2 armored vehicles destroyed - video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26107 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Perun unit helped repel a Russian offensive near Chasiv Yar, destroying two armored personnel carriers, forcing the russians to retreat.

russian attack repelled near Chasiv Yar and 2 armored vehicles destroyed - video

On February 22, the Perun unit helped repel an attempted russian offensive on the Chasiv Yar - Khromovo - Bamut line. This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The offensive was repelled due to the damage to armored vehicles.

The loss of a large number of enemy armored vehicles during today's offensive prompted the russians to retreat

- the statement said.

As noted, the Perun unit helped to stop the occupiers by burning 2 armored personnel carriers in this area.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chasiv Yar
