russian attack repelled near Chasiv Yar and 2 armored vehicles destroyed - video

On February 22, the Perun unit helped repel an attempted russian offensive on the Chasiv Yar - Khromovo - Bamut line. This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The offensive was repelled due to the damage to armored vehicles.

The loss of a large number of enemy armored vehicles during today's offensive prompted the russians to retreat - the statement said.

As noted, the Perun unit helped to stop the occupiers by burning 2 armored personnel carriers in this area.