Russian attack on the capital: one of the victims is in a state of clinical death - Ministry of Internal Affairs

As a result of the morning hostile attack on Kyiv, one of the victims in Sviatoshynskyi district is in a state of clinical death. Another 21 people were injured, the Interior Ministry reports, UNN writes.

In Svyatoshynskyi district, 2 cars caught fire near a residential building and a balcony on the 5th floor was destroyed. 19 people were evacuated.

At one of the addresses, there was a fire in 3 apartments with the destruction of balconies from the 1st to the 5th floor, one victim was found and handed over to paramedics.

"The woman is in a state of clinical death, doctors are fighting for her life," the Interior Ministry said.

Rescuers brought 30 people out into the fresh air.

At another address in Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire reportedly broke out in a two-story building. Also, 5 cars were damaged by enemy shelling.

"In Solomyansky district, a two-story building of a gym was partially destroyed, without fire, seven victims were hospitalized," the Interior Ministry said.

It was also reported that rescuers extinguished a fire in a one-story non-residential building in the Pechersk district .

On January 23, Russian troops launched another combined missile attack on Ukraine. There was damage and casualties in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions, Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. 21 out of 41 missiles launched by the Russian army were destroyed .