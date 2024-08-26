Russian attack on Lutsk: Prosecutor's Office confirms damage to critical infrastructure facility

Russian troops attacked Lutsk with missiles and drones, damaging residential buildings and critical infrastructure, the Prosecutor General's Office said, showing new photos from the site of the enemy attack, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on August 26, 2024, Russian troops conducted a combined shelling of the city of Lutsk with missiles and UAVs.

"As a result of hostile strikes, a multi-storey residential building and a private house, as well as a critical infrastructure facility were damaged. [A local resident was killed and five other citizens were injured," the statement said.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

