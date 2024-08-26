Russian attack on Volyn: in Lutsk, people are being relocated from damaged houses, there are victims at other sites - RMA

The enemy struck at the Volyn region, enemy targets were shot down in the region, residential buildings in Lutsk were damaged, people are being relocated, there are victims at other facilities, said the head of the Volyn RMA Yuriy Pogulyayko, UNN reports.

"This morning the enemy launched a massive attack on Ukraine, including Volyn. Enemy air targets were shot down in the airspace of the region. As a result, we have damaged residential buildings in the regional center. Unfortunately, there are casualties at other facilities. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. People are being relocated from the damaged houses - said Yuriy Pogulyayko, head of the Volyn RMA, on Telegram.

According to him, people can also call 102 to report property damage: police officers will provide comprehensive information on the algorithm of actions.

"Together with Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk, I am at the scene of the 'arrival'. Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the fire and destruction," added the RMA chairman.

"In Volyn, emergency power outages are being used. This causes interruptions in water supply. Utilities are using generators to restore power supply," said Pogulyayko.