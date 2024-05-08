Russian attack on Kyiv region: fragments of drones and missiles fell in four districts, two injured, power lines damaged

In the Kyiv region, no hits to residential or critical infrastructure were recorded as a result of enemy drones and missiles. However, debris fell in 4 districts of the region, and two people were injured. There is damage to power lines, and one of the villages has a partial power outage. This was told by the head of the CRMA Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to Kravchenko, the enemy attacked the area at night with kamikaze drones and cruise missiles. The alert lasted almost 4 hours. Air defense forces were operating in the region.

There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. At the same time, the fall of debris was recorded in 4 districts of the region. Unfortunately, there are people injured as a result of the falling debris. Two victims - a woman and a man with multiple limb injuries and shrapnel wounds - were taken to hospital - wrote Kravchenko.

According to him, the victims are being provided with all the necessary emergency assistance.

The head of the RMA also said that there was damage to power lines. One of the villages has a partial power outage. Power engineers are already working quickly to restore power

According to the latest information, as a result of the fall of debris, one private house and a utility room nearby were destroyed, 14 other private houses and one car were damaged

All operational groups are working on the ground.

Addendum

The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, clarified that as a result of the rocket attack and the fire at a civilian infrastructure facility, two people were injured - a woman born in 1962 and a man born in 1990.

