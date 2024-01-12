Russian attack on Kherson: death toll rises to two

Two people were killed in another hostile shelling of Kherson, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 12, 2024, at about 12:00, the Russian military shelled the city of Kherson with artillery.

"The enemy attack killed two citizens," the prosecutor's office said.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, a woman died at the arrival site. "A burnt body was also found in the car. The person is being identified," he wrote on Telegram.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Previously

One casualty was reported in Kherson on January 12.