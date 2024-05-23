Russian attack on Kharkiv: there is damage, one dead, 6 wounded

In Kharkiv, Russian troops attacked a civilian enterprise, killing one person and injuring six others, and setting off a fire in a paper shop, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Thursday. According to the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, there is information about strikes on the transport infrastructure and a unit of the utility company, UNN reports.

Details

"The occupants attacked a civilian enterprise engaged in regular printing. Preliminary - one dead, six people were injured. There is a fire in the paper shop," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

As the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, wrote on Telegram, "we have confirmed information about strikes on the transport infrastructure and one of the divisions of the municipal enterprise that provides life support to the city.

About ten explosions occurred in Kharkiv