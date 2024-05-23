Russian attack on Kharkiv region: 8 injured in missile strikes on Liubotyn

Eight people suffered an acute stress reaction and were injured as a result of an enemy rocket attack on the town of Liubotyn in Kharkiv region, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

As of 14:00, 8 people suffered acute stress reaction and injuries as a result of enemy rocket attacks on the town of Lyubotyn - the prosecutor's office said.

AddendumAddendum

Starting at 10:30 a.m. on May 23, Russian troops launched massive missile attacks on Kharkiv and Lyubotyn, with seven dead and 23 wounded.

According to the prosecutor's office, enemy rockets hit the territory of a printing house in the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv. A large-scale fire broke out. Seven people died and 16 others were injured. All the victims were employees of the enterprise. The rubble is being cleared. In the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, transport infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

In Liubotyn, the occupiers' strikes hit the central part of the city: a park, cars, shops, and transport infrastructure were damaged. Earlier it was reported that seven people were wounded.

According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked Kharkiv and Lyubotyn with about 15 S-300 and S-400 missiles. The strikes were launched from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Zelensky reacts to Russian strike on Kharkiv and region: called for greater determination from world leaders to protect against terror