Russian attack on Dergachi in Kharkiv region: seven wounded, six of them children

In the Kharkiv region, seven people have been reported injured as a result of enemy strikes by KABs on Dergachi, six of whom are children, said RMA head Oleh Synegubov, UNN reports.

As of today, seven people have been wounded in Dergachi as a result of enemy shelling by the Ukrainian military, six of them children. Two of the children sustained light injuries to their limbs, four sustained moderate injuries - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

According to him, all the children were hospitalized. The 75-year-old man was treated on the spot.

Recall

Russian troops strike at civilian infrastructure in Dergachi, Kharkiv district.