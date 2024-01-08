Russian attack damages shopping center in Kryvyi Rih and district, leaves one dead and one wounded, 24 injured in Novomoskovsk - RMA

In Kryvyi Rih, an enemy rocket attack wounded a man and damaged a shopping center. There was also an "arrival" in the Kryvyi Rih district, and there is a victim. Novomoskovsk also suffered an enemy attack - 24 victims are known, 5 of them are children. This was reported on Monday by the head of Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

The enemy fired at civilians again. He sent missiles at people. Hit Kryvyi Rih. A shopping center and more than two dozen private houses were damaged. A 58-year-old man received shrapnel wounds - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the victim is in satisfactory condition.

The Lozuvata community of Kryvyi Rih district is also dealing with the consequences of the attack. There was also an "arrival" there. A 62-year-old woman was killed - Lysak said.

According to the head of the RMA, a private house was destroyed in the area.

Novomoskovsk was also hit. (...) There are 24 victims in the city, according to preliminary data. Five of them are children. Boys of 4 and 8 years old. And girls aged 11, 16 and 17. All are in moderate condition in the hospital - Lysak added.

According to him, a fire broke out in the city and has been localized. The blast wave overturned a passing minibus. Three administrative buildings, two gas stations, a five-story building and a car were damaged.

The information is being clarified, he added.

