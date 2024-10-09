Russian army strikes with drones in Odesa region at night: five injured, medical facility damaged

On the night of October 9, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with attack drones. As a result of the attack in Odesa district, five people were injured, a nine-story building and a building of a medical institution were damaged . This was announced on Wednesday by RMA Chairman Oleh Kiper, UNN reports .

For the third night in a row, Russian aggressors have been terrorizing Odesa region with attack drones. Our air defense forces destroyed most of the targets. As a result of the attack in Odesa district, the windows and facade of a nine-story building were damaged, without further fire. Five people were injured, three of them hospitalized in moderate condition - wrote Kiper.

There was also a fire on the attic floor of the unfinished building. The 400 m² fire was quickly extinguished. The glazing of the building of one of the medical institutions was damaged.

