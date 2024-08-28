Russian army strikes Kupyansk with FAB-500 bomb: number of wounded rises to 11, including two policemen

As a result of another hostile attack on Kupyansk, the number of victims increased to 11, including two policemen, UNN reports, citing the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation, on August 28, at about 16:00, the Russian armed forces launched an air strike on the city of Kupyansk.

Eleven people were injured, including two police officers.

A hotel, residential buildings, outbuildings, cars, shops, administrative buildings, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

According to preliminary data, Russian troops struck the town of FAB-500 with UMPKs.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian military.

"...a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

