Russian troops attacked Kupyansk in Kharkiv region: three wounded, administration damaged

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck the center of Kupyansk using anti-aircraft missiles, wounding three people and damaging the city administration building, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Occupants attacked the central part of Kupyansk with a multiple rocket launcher. At the moment, three people are wounded. Medics are providing all necessary assistance. Damaged building of the city administration - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Kharkiv region has suffered more than 2,700 Russian shellings since the beginning of the year