Russian army strikes at Pokrovsk at night: critical infrastructure facility destroyed

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118854 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121470 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198122 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153414 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152793 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142893 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198191 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112424 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186918 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105090 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 69185 views
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House
March 1, 01:45 AM • 38210 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 38210 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM • 49081 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 49081 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM • 77595 views

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 77595 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM • 55535 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 55535 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198114 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198114 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198187 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198187 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186913 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213723 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 201835 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201835 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 11106 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 11106 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 149810 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149810 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149057 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153142 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 144073 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144073 views
Russian army strikes at Pokrovsk at night: critical infrastructure facility destroyed
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 20241 views

Russian army strikes at Pokrovsk at night: critical infrastructure facility destroyed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20241 views

At night, Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk, destroying a critical infrastructure facility. Over the last day, 12 settlements in Donetsk region were shelled, 131 civilian objects were damaged, and 6 civilians were killed.

On the night of September 12, Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, destroying a critical infrastructure facility. Last night, 12 settlements were under enemy fire. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Today, at 4:40 a.m., Russian troops struck at Pokrovsk , destroying a critical infrastructure facility

- said law enforcement officers.

Yesterday, on September 11, Russians shelled 12 settlements in the region.

As a result of hostile attacks, 131 civilian objects were damaged - 48 residential buildings, administrative buildings, a hospital, a market, a cafe, an educational institution, a stadium, a vegetable depot, shops, a shopping pavilion, a recreation center, garages and cars, and critical infrastructure.

Kostyantynivka was shelled six times: Russians dropped three FAB-250 bombs with UMPK modules on the town, fired at the town with Smerch MLRS and artillery. Three civilians were killed and five others were injured. Two apartment buildings and 19 private houses, a critical infrastructure facility, a shop, a trade pavilion, and vehicles were damaged.

  • The occupiers attacked Kostyantynopol with Tornado-S MLRS, killing two civilians and wounding five others, damaging 7 private houses, an administrative building, a cafe, a shop, and cars.
  • A civilian was killed in Zoriane as a result of hostile shelling.
  • Russia fired 8 S-300 missiles at Dobropillia , injuring a man and damaging 10 private houses, an educational institution, a stadium, an administrative building, a vegetable depot, 15 garages and cars.
  • One person was wounded in Hirnyk and one in Yelizavetivka, private houses were damaged.
  • Myrnohrad was shelled by the enemy with three missiles from the S-300 system - 5 private houses, a hospital, a shop, a market and garages were damaged.

Russians killed 6 residents of Donetsk region in 24 hours, 13 wounded12.09.24, 08:55 • 16959 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

