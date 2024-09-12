Russian army strikes at Pokrovsk at night: critical infrastructure facility destroyed

On the night of September 12, Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, destroying a critical infrastructure facility. Last night, 12 settlements were under enemy fire. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Today, at 4:40 a.m., Russian troops struck at Pokrovsk , destroying a critical infrastructure facility - said law enforcement officers.

Yesterday, on September 11, Russians shelled 12 settlements in the region.

As a result of hostile attacks, 131 civilian objects were damaged - 48 residential buildings, administrative buildings, a hospital, a market, a cafe, an educational institution, a stadium, a vegetable depot, shops, a shopping pavilion, a recreation center, garages and cars, and critical infrastructure.

Kostyantynivka was shelled six times: Russians dropped three FAB-250 bombs with UMPK modules on the town, fired at the town with Smerch MLRS and artillery. Three civilians were killed and five others were injured. Two apartment buildings and 19 private houses, a critical infrastructure facility, a shop, a trade pavilion, and vehicles were damaged.

The occupiers attacked Kostyantynopol with Tornado-S MLRS, killing two civilians and wounding five others, damaging 7 private houses, an administrative building, a cafe, a shop, and cars.

A civilian was killed in Zoriane as a result of hostile shelling.

Russia fired 8 S-300 missiles at Dobropillia , injuring a man and damaging 10 private houses, an educational institution, a stadium, an administrative building, a vegetable depot, 15 garages and cars.

One person was wounded in Hirnyk and one in Yelizavetivka, private houses were damaged.

Myrnohrad was shelled by the enemy with three missiles from the S-300 system - 5 private houses, a hospital, a shop, a market and garages were damaged.

Russians killed 6 residents of Donetsk region in 24 hours, 13 wounded