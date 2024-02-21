Russian army strikes a village in Kherson region with a drone: two injured

Russian troops attacked the village of Rakivka, Kherson region, with a drone, two men were injured. This was reported on Wednesday by the Kherson Regional Military Command, UNN reports.

the Russian army attacked the village of Rakivka, Beryslav district, with a drone. Two men, 32 and 56 years old, who were near the place of "arrival" were injured - the statement said.

As noted, both victims were diagnosed with explosive injuries. Doctors provided them with medical care. Now their lives are not in danger.

Kherson suffered another enemy attack at night: three people were wounded