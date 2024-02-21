Kherson suffered another enemy attack at night: three people were wounded

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93775 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109693 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152426 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156241 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252311 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174574 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165767 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226932 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40761 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75246 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 43413 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 36084 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68697 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252311 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226932 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212895 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238596 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225306 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93775 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68697 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75246 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113321 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114201 views
Kherson suffered another enemy attack at night: three people were wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29228 views

Russian troops shelled Kherson overnight, wounding three local residents, including two women aged 57 and 39 and a 25-year-old man, the head of the Kherson regional military administration said.

Kherson suffered another attack by Russian troops at night, three local residents were wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Last night, Russian troops struck Kherson again. Private and apartment buildings are under fire. Three citizens were lightly wounded. Two women, aged 57 and 39, and a 25-year-old man were wounded

- Prokudin said on Telegram.

According to him, doctors provided medical assistance to all the victims on the spot.

"The homes of families who evacuated from the Korabel neighborhood to escape the "big water" were also hit. Last night their new homes were shelled by Russia..." - Prokudin said.

Russians attack Kherson region 47 times, four wounded21.02.24, 08:18 • 27414 views

Julia Shramko

War
khersonKherson

