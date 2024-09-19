Russian army shells medical facility in Sumy region: there are wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 110136 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114000 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184937 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146819 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148607 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141072 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191165 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112252 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180767 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104924 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 55812 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 46328 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 73927 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 47668 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 43552 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184919 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191155 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180757 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207868 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196436 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146584 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146094 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150457 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141562 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158171 views
Russian army shells medical facility in Sumy region: there are wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15178 views

Russian troops shelled a medical facility in Seredyna Buda in Sumy region, causing a fire. While extinguishing the fire, the occupiers attacked with a drone, injuring two civilians.

Today, on September 19, in Sumy region, Russian troops shelled a medical facility in the town of Seredyna-Buda , setting the outbuilding on fire. While extinguishing the fire, the Russians attacked the area with a drone, injuring a 51-year-old and a 34-year-old civilian man. UNN reports this with reference to the regional prosecutor's office.

On September 19, 2024, at about 11:00 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy fired on a medical facility in Seredyna-Buda, Shostka district, which resulted in a fire in the outbuilding

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

 While local residents were helping medics extinguish the fire, the occupiers attacked the area with a drone.

A 51-year-old and 34-year-old civilian men were wounded as a result of the repeated shelling.

On September 18, three people died and one person was wounded as a result of artillery shelling by Russian troops in the Krasnopil community of Sumy region. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

