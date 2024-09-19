Russian army shells medical facility in Sumy region: there are wounded

Today, on September 19, in Sumy region, Russian troops shelled a medical facility in the town of Seredyna-Buda , setting the outbuilding on fire. While extinguishing the fire, the Russians attacked the area with a drone, injuring a 51-year-old and a 34-year-old civilian man. UNN reports this with reference to the regional prosecutor's office.

On September 19, 2024, at about 11:00 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy fired on a medical facility in Seredyna-Buda, Shostka district, which resulted in a fire in the outbuilding - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

While local residents were helping medics extinguish the fire, the occupiers attacked the area with a drone.

A 51-year-old and 34-year-old civilian men were wounded as a result of the repeated shelling.

On September 18, three people died and one person was wounded as a result of artillery shelling by Russian troops in the Krasnopil community of Sumy region.