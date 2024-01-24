Russian army shells hospital in Kherson, wounding two doctors and a local woman - RMA

Russian troops attacked Kherson again, shelling a hospital, wounding two medical workers and a 60-year-old local resident, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Explosions are heard in Kherson again. The enemy continues to shell residential areas of the city. Russians shelled one of the city hospitals. Two medical workers were injured. A 60-year-old Kherson resident was also wounded - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the injured woman was hospitalized with an explosive injury and a leg wound.

