Russian army fired 14 times at settlements in Donetsk region, damaging houses, no casualties

Over the past day, the occupants fired 14 times at localities in Donetsk region. Private houses and high-rise buildings were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Over the last day, Russians fired 14 times at localities in Donetsk region. There were no reports of civilian casualties over the day. 99 people evacuated from the front line, including 26 children - Filashkin said.

He noted that in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region in the morning the occupants struck Avdiivka with artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers. A house in Krasnohorivka was damaged. A house in Tsukuryno was damaged in the Selydivska community. Kurakhove community was shelled 7 times: in the area of damage were Horoste, Dachne, Vesely Hai and the industrial zone of Kurakhove. The outskirts of Hrodivka community are under fire.

The occupiers also shelled Kramatorsk district, in particular, Torske, Zarichne, Yampil, Yampolivka, Terny and the outskirts of Kostiantynivka community. In Stara Mykolayivka, 2 houses were destroyed and 17 others damaged. The outskirts of Kostyantynivka community were shelled.

In the Bakhmut district, Russians damaged 4 private houses and 6 multi-storey buildings in the Chasovoyarsk community. A house was damaged in Zvanivka. In Siversk, 1 house was destroyed and 3 more damaged.

Recall

Kherson region suffered 101 attacks by Russian troops over the last day, 4 people were killed and 6 wounded.